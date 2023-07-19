Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 829,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,645 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 637.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. 1,764,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

