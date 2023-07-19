Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,645 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 637.3% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 1,467,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299,822. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.