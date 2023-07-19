Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

VUG opened at $293.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $294.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.92.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

