Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $461.12. The stock had a trading volume of 391,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,625. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $461.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

