Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

