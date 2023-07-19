Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $184,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after buying an additional 308,532 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $105.43. 53,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,721. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.16. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

