Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.93. 122,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average is $212.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

