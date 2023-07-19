Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.11. The company had a trading volume of 107,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

