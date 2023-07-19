Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Increased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.40. 103,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

