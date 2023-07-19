Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $24,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.93. 1,350,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,299. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

