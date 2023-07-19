Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.01. 2,273,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,095. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.