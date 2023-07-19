Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.53

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.53 and last traded at $184.53, with a volume of 698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.25.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day moving average is $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $822.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

