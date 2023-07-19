Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.53

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.53 and last traded at $184.53, with a volume of 698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.25.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day moving average is $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $822.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
