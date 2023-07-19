Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is GenTrust LLC’s 8th Largest Position

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $42,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

