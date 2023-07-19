Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $171.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.02.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

