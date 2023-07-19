Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $182,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,897. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $419.37. The stock has a market cap of $318.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

