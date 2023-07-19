Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,300,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,665. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.22.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

