Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.