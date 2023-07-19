Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $45,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

