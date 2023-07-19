Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. 1,003,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

