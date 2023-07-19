Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 22.4% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.60. The company has a market cap of $313.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

