Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 44.7% in June

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

