Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.08

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.08 and last traded at $100.01, with a volume of 230248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.71.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

