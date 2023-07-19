Velas Price Tops $0.0126 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $31.12 million and approximately $411,063.78 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,476,802,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,802,445 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.