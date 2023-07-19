Venus USDC (vUSDC) Tops One Day Volume of $37.87 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $105.69 million and approximately $37.87 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02215309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

