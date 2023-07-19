VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VBVBF remained flat at $50.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG produces and supplies fuels and finished products in Germany and rest of Europe. The company operates through Biodiesel, Bioethanol, and Other segments. Its products include biodiesel, bioethanol, biomethane, biogas, biosterol, bioglycerin, and liquid fertilizers. The company also engages in the transport and logistics activities.

