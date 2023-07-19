Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after buying an additional 380,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Stock Up 5.6 %

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,671,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,392,146. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

