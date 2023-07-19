Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

