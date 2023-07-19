Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 32,210,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,426,604. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

