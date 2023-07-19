Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,452,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $358.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $359.34.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,297 shares of company stock worth $15,914,580 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

