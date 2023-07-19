Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSAT. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viasat has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viasat by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

