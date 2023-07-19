Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. 449,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,713,000 after purchasing an additional 232,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,474,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

