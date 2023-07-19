VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Trading 0.4% Higher

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.84. 4,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $125.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.