VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Trading 0.4% Higher

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.84. 4,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $125.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

