Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 586 ($7.66) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.66). 55,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 131,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 595 ($7.78).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 247.74 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 570.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 575.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

