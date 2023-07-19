ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

ViewRay Price Performance

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 22.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,803,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 332,751 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 448,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ViewRay by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 343,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

