Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

FNDF opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

