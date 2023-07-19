Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

