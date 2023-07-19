Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $398.28 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $404.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.97 and a 200 day moving average of $371.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

