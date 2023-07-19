Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,020,000 after buying an additional 886,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $160.25 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.