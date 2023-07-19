Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $262.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

