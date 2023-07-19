Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 241.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Wingstop worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $223.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average is $180.48.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.78.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

