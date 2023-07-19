Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 136.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.