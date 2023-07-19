Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,000. Crane accounts for about 0.9% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Crane as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crane by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.80 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

