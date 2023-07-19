Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.08. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 203,595 shares traded.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.