Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.08. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 203,595 shares traded.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.