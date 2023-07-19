Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.97. 1,067,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,439. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,080,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

