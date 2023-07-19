Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.97. 1,067,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,439. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,080,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

