Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

Shares of WM stock opened at $167.44 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

