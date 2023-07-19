WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 0.8%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €2.38 ($2.67) and last traded at €2.38 ($2.67). 145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.40 ($2.70).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

