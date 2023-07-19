Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 223,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 429,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Specifically, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,433,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,552,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,433 shares of company stock valued at $790,005 in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WEAV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Weave Communications Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,878,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 298,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 557.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,358,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 530,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

