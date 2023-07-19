Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $54.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.27.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial
Webster Financial Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.24.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.
