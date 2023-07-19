Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00.

7/10/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $30.00.

7/7/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00.

7/5/2023 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

7/5/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2023 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

