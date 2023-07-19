Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WFC opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

